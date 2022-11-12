Thousands Of Runners Take Part In Charlotte Marathon

1/12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners returned to Uptown Charlotte Saturday for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. This was the 18th iteration of the event.

The first race kicked off at 7:10 a.m. on Graham Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Participants could choose to race in a number of events, including the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, half marathon, rucking half marathon, full and half marathon relays, and the Chick-fil-A 5k.

Organizers expected nearly 6,000 runners over all events.

Novant Health Charlotte Marathon started back in 2005. The event has contributed nearly $250,000 to support programs at Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital.