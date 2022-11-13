Juvenile And One Other Injured In Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police say that a juvenile and a 20-year-old man were both injured in a shooting on Messner Street early Sunday morning.

On November 13th, shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Messner Street.

Officers say that a juvenile was taken to the Novant Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Just after 2 a.m., a 20-year-old man arrived at the emergency room who had also been shot in the incident. No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.