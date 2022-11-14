Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds inside the apartment. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently continuing the investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they’re asked to call 803-329-7293.