Iredell-Statesville Schools Experiencing Milk Shortage

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Students in Iredell-Statesville Schools may not receive milk with their school breakfast or lunch this week.

In a letter sent to families, the district says it is experiencing a new supply chain disruption with cartons of milk.

I-SS says the issues stems from the current vendor, H&S Dairy, a small company in Mt. Airy.

The district says it has secured a new vendor and is working to replenish its milk supply.

School nutrition staff will make water and juice available to students in the meantime.

The entire message sent to families is as follows:

Our schools and surrounding districts are experiencing a new supply chain disruption—cartons of milk. While we have secured a new vendor to source cartons of milk for school meals, it is possible that your student will not be offered milk with their meal beginning this week. Our school nutrition staff will make water and juice as additional options in the absence of milk. Please keep in mind that this is a regional issue impacting not just Iredell-Statesville Schools, but the surrounding districts. We have been working diligently with distributors and vendors to close this gap and return to serving cartons of milk.

