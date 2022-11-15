NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Is Ready To Launch

The countdown begins… again. After two delays, NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon is a go! The rocket is set to launch from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. There is a two-hour launch window which opens at 1:04 AM Wednesday. As of Tuesday evening at 8 PM, there is a 80%

Artemis 1 is the first step in returning humans to the Moon. There are no astronauts on this mission, but this will set the stage for the crewed Artemis 2 launch. Artemis 2 is expected to take place in 2024.

Madison Tuttle is a Public Affairs Specialist with NASA Communications and tells WCCB, “This is a 25 day mission where the capsule will orbit around the Moon a few times and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean. Essentially, we just want to make sure all those systems work just right for the next mission, Artemis 2, where we will have astronauts on board.”

Viewing of the Artemis 1 rocket will not be visible across the Carolinas. The first reason being the trajectory, the second reason being the cloud cover.

If needed, the backup windows are Saturday, November 19th and Friday, November 25th.