Nice Wednesday Ahead Of Freezing Temperatures
Frigid overnight lows will result in widespread hard freezes late week - weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Most of the rain ending by 10 pm. Patchy dense fog. Overnight lows near 40.
Wednesday: AM patchy dense fog. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. This will be the “warmest” day of the week! Northwest flow snow possible for the Mountains.
Thursday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50.
Tropics:
– There is nothing in the tropics!
– Wednesday marks two weeks until the last official day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Kaitlin