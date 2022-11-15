Nice Wednesday Ahead Of Freezing Temperatures

Forecast:

Tonight: Most of the rain ending by 10 pm. Patchy dense fog. Overnight lows near 40.

Wednesday: AM patchy dense fog. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. This will be the “warmest” day of the week! Northwest flow snow possible for the Mountains.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Click here for the latest Artemis I Launch Info

Tropics:

– There is nothing in the tropics!

– Wednesday marks two weeks until the last official day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Have a great evening and stay warm!

Kaitlin