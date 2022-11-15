Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

The Latest:

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play.

Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.

Previously (11/14/2022):

GASTONIA, NC — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Gastonia. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. Police officials confirm one person was found dead at the scene.

