President Trump Expected to Announce 2024 Campaign Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With midterm elections largely in the rear view mirror, the focus for many politicians now turns to 2024.

Today, former President Trump is expected to announce his fourth run for the Oval Office, after campaigns in 2000, 2016 and 2020.

The President saying on social media that today will, “be one of the most important days in the history of our country.”

Trump had been hoping to use a big Republican win in the midterms as a springboard, but now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates.

Democrats will keep control of the Senate, even with a runoff in Georgia next month between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Republicans are expected to have a smaller majority in the house than Democrats currently have.

President Biden saying he believes it’s a reflection on the candidates who ran.

Meanwhile, some Republicans saying the party, as they know it, is dead.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said in part, “I think that this election was the funeral for the Republican Party as we know it,” adding, “The folks who did not vote for Republicans in the last election were independent voters, working class independent voters, folks who voted for President Obama, once upon a time, folks who then voted for President Trump but stayed home this time.”

President Trump’s announcement is expected at 9 tonight.

Meanwhile, President Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia today for the first time in his presidency.

After the two met, Biden said he did not see any imminent threat to Taiwan from China.

But, the President also upset China after promising to brief Taiwanese officials on the outcome of the meeting.

President Biden is attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia today.