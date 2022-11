1/5

SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road.

The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th.

The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators have not said what led up to the fire or to what extent the building was damaged.