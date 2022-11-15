TSA Issuing New Training After Boxcutters Get Onto Plane

ATLANTA, GA–The TSA is issuing changes to its security protocols after a passenger brings boxcutters onto a Frontier Airlines flight. It happened on Friday. Passengers alerted flight attendants to the threat. They say the suspect told one of them that he wanted to stab people. The flight which departed in Cincinnati headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta.

The suspect was taken off the plane in handcuffs. So far, his identity has not been revealed. TSA says agents failed to use the proper technology to detect the boxcutters. The agency also admits to multiple failures in this incident. One of the changes being made is the addition of “shift briefs”.