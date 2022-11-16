Life Sentence Sought In Oxford High School Shooting Case
OXFORD, MI– The prosecutors in the Oxford High School shooting case are pushing for a life sentence without parole for Ethan Crumbley. He has pled guilty to killing 4 people and injuring others last November when opened fire at the school. In the state of Michigan, a life sentence is the maximum sentence someone can receive. Prosecutors filed the papers for the life sentence in court on Monday. Crumbley’s sentencing is scheduled for February.