Local 13 Year Old Finds Success On The Track

MOORESVILLE, NC – “When I was six years old, I got free tickets to the Nascar Cup Series race in Texas Motor Speedway,” says 13 year old Nathan Lyons.

For thirteen year old Nathan Lyons, that is all it took for him to fall in love with racing.

“After that race, I pretty much fell in love with the sport.”

Seeing the excitement, Nathan’s mom got him into racing; looking forward to seeing where it would take them. Who knew it would take them from Dallas, Texas to the Queen City.

“I had to make sure that this was his love and this was his passion. When mom was fully aware of that I knew it was time to move to Charlotte to get more opportunities.”

That move was less than a year ago, and since then, it has been foot on the gas.

“So he started out in a bandelero in December of 2021 and he is now moving up to legends.” “At the end of the year I started racing Bandeleros and I have done that since then. And now I am doing legends next year which I have tested in so far.”

As for Nathan’s favorite driver, look no further than Penske Racing.

“Ryan Blaney. He has always been my favorite driver ever since he has been a rookie in the Cup Series. He is such a nice guy and such a humble person.”

With his love for racing and love for his mom, you can bet this young man will find success on the track.