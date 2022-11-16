NC Health Systems Restrict Visitation For Children

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– N.C. Health systems hope new restrictions will help stop the spread of RSV here at home. Across the country, cases are on the rise. Now, children 12 years old and under are no longer allowed to visit family members in the hospital. There is an exception to the rule. If a child has a family member who is dying in the hospital, the parent must schedule an appointment through a care specialist More restrictions may be put in place at other hospitals. The new restrictions went into effect this morning at 7:00 a.m.