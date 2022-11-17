Charlotte Auto Show Revs Its Engines For The 29th Year

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The Charlotte Auto Show (CAS) is celebrating 29 years at the Charlotte Convention Center, November 17th-20th. Manufacturers will display their latest makes and models.

Due to supply chain issues, the show offers a unique experience to compare brands and vehicles one might not otherwise see.

The show creates a low-pressure environment where attendees compare features by simply walking a few feet from one car to the next.

Other features of the 2023 event include Chevrolet test drives onsite, dog & puppy interactions/adoptions in the Subaru space, and multiple electric vehicles to experience throughout the show and in Electric Avenue.

Kids 12 and under are free with plenty of activities to enjoy onsite including mascot visits, touch a truck with first responders, Gus the Bus, and more.

Tickets are $8 in advance online at www.charlotteautoshow.com and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

For hours and additional information go to www.charlotteautoshow.com.