Judge Hands Down 6 Consecutive Life Sentences To Christmas Parade Attacker

WAUKESHA, WI– Darrell Brooks will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Brooks pled guilty to killing six people last year at a Christmas parade in Waukesha,Wisconsin when plowed his SUV into the crowd. Two days before the judge handed down the sentence of six consecutive life sentences, families of the victims were allowed to read letters and make statements in court in front of Brooks. Prior to that, Brooks was also allowed to speak. He apologized and claimed that he had repented to God. Brooks has said that he plans to appeal the courts sentencing.