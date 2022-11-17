Many Questions Left Unanswered After Charlotte Woman Found Dead In Mexico

1/5

Photo credit: Instagram

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO — A family is pleading for answers after a Charlotte woman was found dead inside a villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Shaquella Robinson left Charlotte at the end of October to travel to Mexico with a group of friends for vacation. The Attorney General’s Office Of Justice State of Baja – California Sur says she was found dead on October 29th.

WCCB obtained the following statement from the U.S. State Department spokesperson:

We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Mexico. When a U.S. citizen dies abroad, the Department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we have no further comment at this time. We refer you to the Mexican authorities for questions regarding an investigation.

A video was posted to social media on November 16th showing what appears to be Robinson being attacked by another woman inside the villa. In the video, the woman being attacked is naked as a woman violently punches her repeatedly. A man’s voice on the video says, “Quella, can you at least fight back?” You can then hear a woman’s voice reply, “No.”

The Attorney General’s Office tweeted they are actively investigating Robinson’s death.

🔴 #PGJEinforma | Se llevan a cabo las diligencias de campo y gabinete para esclarecer los hechos en los que perdiera la vida una persona del sexo femenino de origen extranjero, el 29 de octubre, en un club de playa en #SanJosédelCabo en el municipio de #LosCabos. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dRFzTMK99P — Procuraduría BCS (@PGJEBCS) November 17, 2022

The translation of the Tweet is: Field and cabinet proceedings are carried out to clarify the events in which a female person of foreign origin lost his (SIC) life, on October 29, in a beach club in #SanJosédelCabo in the municipality of #LosCabos. Investigative Agents, carried out the first investigations under the corresponding protocols, as well as experts from the Directorate of Expert Services, carried out the processing of the place, in search of indications that will be attached to the investigation folder.

No arrests have been made and no warrants have been filed at this time.