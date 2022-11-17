Uvalde School District names new interim police chief

Uvalde, Texas — The Uvalde School District has named a new interim police chief.

Josh Gutierrez was named police chief replacing Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo was fired for his actions during the Robb Elementary mass school shooting back in May.

Law enforcement waited more than an hour before entering the classroom where the shooter was.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack.

The city of Uvalde has called a “special meeting” for Saturday — the acting police chief for the city is also expected to be fired.