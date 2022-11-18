Fire Breaks Out at SE Charlotte Townhomes

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.E. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Wendover Green townhomes off the 600 block of Wendover Rd Friday night. Flames could be seen coming from the eaves of the 3-story unit when firefighters arrived shortly after 7 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the fire heavily damaged one of the homes at the brand new complex. Neighbors say an outdoor heater placed on a balcony may have started the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department has not yet released the cause or how much damage the fire caused.