JCSU Holds Vigil For UVA Shooting Victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University paid tribute Friday to the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting.

The campus community held a vigil on the University’s football field, for students and staff to honor the victims.

Investigators say Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry died when a shooter opened fire inside a charter bus on campus late Sunday night. The students on the bus has just returned from a field trip. Two others were hurt.

Chandler grew up in Huntersville and graduated from Hough High School three years ago. He was a junior at UVA.

Students and Staff at JCSU, a historically Black college, said they wanted to honor the victims of the shooting because the tragedy hits close to home.

“Just to see those faces of the young men on TV, Black young men, as a Black coach on campus and working in the community, it really hit home and it hurts a lot,” said head volleyball and softball coach Mark Raley.

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service for the three men on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators identified Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspected shooter for the UVA tragedy. He faces three counts of second-degree murder.