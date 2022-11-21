Man Charged with Murder After Shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Hickory. The shooting happened on 14th Avenue SW around 10:04 p.m on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Christopher Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene.

Deputies say evidence at the scene helped identify the suspect as Az Thor. They say Thor fled the scene on foot before they arrived. A deputy eventually located Thor at an area car dealership. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Thor is charged with one count of Murder. He is expected to appear in court today.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.