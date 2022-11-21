World Cup Fan Turnout Proof Of Growing Soccer Popularity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Cup fever is spreading through Charlotte, as fans rally behind the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Their match with Wales ended in a 1-1 draw.
“Who were we pulling for bud?” asked Tyler Dauphinee to his young son Levi. “USA!” Levi responded.
The father and son watched the match Monday afternoon together at Resident Culture Brewing.
“I’m just so proud to have my son out here,” said Tyler.
The two are part of the rapidly growing soccer movement in the Queen City.
“I would say in the last year it’s been a big turnaround as far as just community involvement. From the youth level on up,” explained Dauphinee.
Charlotte FC joined the MLS this year.
“Ever since Charlotte got an MLS team I think people have been supporting soccer more often,” said Abraham Hidalgo.
Team USA watch parties, filled with hooligans, were scattered across the city. Charlotte FC’s watch party started this morning in Romare Bearden Park, hours before America’s match.
“It happens only every four years so we might as well make the best of it. USA!” said Ian McDonald.
Resident Culture Brewing owner, Phillip McLamb, is enjoying the turnout and the business that goes with it on a Monday afternoon.
“This type of action just shows everyone’s willingness to come out and watch USA soccer,” explains McLamb.