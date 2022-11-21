World Cup Fan Turnout Proof Of Growing Soccer Popularity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Cup fever is spreading through Charlotte, as fans rally behind the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Team USA World Cup Watch Party

Their match with Wales ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Who were we pulling for bud?” asked Tyler Dauphinee to his young son Levi. “USA!” Levi responded.

The father and son watched the match Monday afternoon together at Resident Culture Brewing.

“I’m just so proud to have my son out here,” said Tyler.

The two are part of the rapidly growing soccer movement in the Queen City.

“I would say in the last year it’s been a big turnaround as far as just community involvement. From the youth level on up,” explained Dauphinee.

Charlotte FC joined the MLS this year.