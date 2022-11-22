Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte.

Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday.

This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving last year after an all-virtual event in 2020.

The parade will light up Tryon Street with local and national talent and performers, as well as all the favorite floats.

Charlotte Center City Partners says to look for some new additions this year, as well.

“I can tell you there’s new helium balloons this year,” said Charlotte Center City Partners Chief Creative Officer, Robert Krumbine. “We’ve got a couple characters that the kids will really gravitate to, and they’ll know who they are. We’ve got some new floats this year and some changes to some of the old floats.”

The parade steps off at 5:30 Wednesday night.

Organizers expect about 100,000 spectators to line the streets of Uptown to watch.