Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Last-minute shopping could be difficult today with so many stores closed, but we’ve got a rundown of the places you can shop.

Food Lion and Harris Teeter are each open, but with limited hours.

Teeter closes at 2, while Food Lion closes at 3.

The Fresh Market is also open until 3.

Whole Foods is open until 4.

Liquor stores are closed across North Carolina, however some could be open in South Carolina.

Many grocery stores like Walmart, Aldi, Costco, Publix and Target will be closed all day.