Three Hurt After Overnight Shootings In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is asking CMPD what led up to two separate shootings overnight. Three people were hurt.

Medic tells us two people were shot just before 11 p.m. Friday night near St. Johns Street in North Charlotte.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person was found with minor injuries.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, Medic responded to a shooting near North Brevard Street in NoDa. One person was found with life-threatening injuries. So far, there is no word on any suspects.