Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays.

Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters.

Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve seen some delays, but it hasn’t been awful.

Charlotte Douglas says you can expect higher than normal traffic at the airport through Monday.

The airport expects more than 72,000 passengers daily.