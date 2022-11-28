Rock Hill Man Charged After Child Left in Burning SUV

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been charged after he left a child alone in a parked SUV that caught fire. On November 24, officers were called to the Big Lots on Cherry Road for a car fire with a child inside the vehicle.

Officers learned that bystanders had rescued the child and two dogs from the Chevy Trailblazer parked illegally in the fire lane.

The child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for observation, but had no visible injuries. One of the dogs had a minor burn but all were expected to be OK.

The child’s mother came to the scene and went to the hospital. She also took possession of the dogs.

Officers believe the fire started because the unattended child got hold of push button-activated torch inside the SUV.

Christopher Lampkin, 30, admitted that he parked the vehicle leaving the child and dogs inside while he went into the store. He said he heard the vehicle was on fire and ran outside; by that time the child and dogs had been rescued.

Lampkin has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, parking an unattended vehicle, parking in a marked fire lane, and possession of marijuana.