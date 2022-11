SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA– A woman from Florida is suing Kraft Heinz Foods for 5 million dollars over Mac & Cheese. Amanda Ramirez says the Company’s claim that “Velveeta’s Microwavable Shells and Cheese are ready within 3 and a half minutes,” is misleading. She says Kraft doesn’t take into account the time it takes to remove the lid, add the sauce, add the water and stir. The Kraft Heinz Company says it will strongly defend against the complaint.