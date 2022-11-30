Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Bella!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Bella. Bella is 4 years old and has nice manners. She is affectionate, sweet, and house-trained. Bella gets along with some smaller, tolerant dogs but has gotten into scuffles with larger, more reactive dogs. It is recommended that Bella gets adopted into a home where she is the only pet.

If you are interested in adopting Bella or any of the other pets available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.