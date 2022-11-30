Freezing Temperatures Spill In Overnight

Forecast:

Tonight: The cold front is moving through this evening. This will allow the cold air to spill across the region. Overnight lows around 32 in the Piedmont and near 20 in the Mountains. Wind chills or ‘feels like temperatures’ will be in the 20s in the Piedmont and single digits in the Mountains.

Thursday: Sunny skies and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Back into the 60s, but expect more clouds as a cold front approaches the area. A few showers are possible, but it will not be a washout.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Mid 50s. Showers increase late as a front settles to our south.

Notes:

– Today marks the end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin