New Affordable Housing Community Breaks Ground In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Construction is officially underway on a new affordable housing community in Concord.

Crews broke ground on the Lincoln Street Townhomes in the historic Logan Community Wednesday.

The community is being built by WeBuild Concord, in collaboration with the City of Concord, Cabarrus County and other partners.

The more than $6 million project will have 26 affordable units designed to increase homeownership in the area. The Logan Community says right now, less than 30-35% of residents own their homes.

Officials say the Lincoln Street Townhome Project will provide an opportunity for homeownership for more residents.

Officials say it will be one of the most significant homeownership efforts in the historic Logan Community.

“This begins to start a new day, to begin to build what’s new and what’s coming, and to create generational wealth, build community wealth, that all of us can share in and be a part of,” said the Logan Community Assistant President AJ Clark.

The project is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan Act.

It is the first of more than $12 million in affordable housing projects in Concord in 2023.