Weddington Warriors Prepare For Their Semi-Final Playoff Game

WEDDINGTON, NC –

“Oh man, we told them it was going to be a forty eight minute fight and these guys delivered and then some. So I couldn’t be more proud,” said Weddington Head Coach Andy Capone.

Head Coach Andy Capone’s Weddington Warriors played a complete game last Friday night against A.C. Reynolds and earned a spot in the final 4 for the state championship. The offense played solid. The defense played solid. And so did the special teams.

“Our offense was slow to start, but pulled it out in the end. Line was doing amazing, the defense held up the entire time. I am super proud of them,” said Weddington QB, Tyler Budge.

The whole Weddington team enjoyed the win. Now fast forward to Monday and it was back to work getting ready for the number one seed in the West bracket, Grimsley High School, located in Greensboro. All Grimsley has done in the last three playoff games is beat Charlotte Catholic, Independence and Hough. With that, Weddington knows what to expect Friday night.

“They are 14 and 0 and in the regional championship for a reason. You know they are big up front and they have a lot of skilled players. They do a lot of things really, really well. So, they are going to be a very rough challenge for us,” said Capone.

And to be successful against the Whirlies, Weddington knows it will need to get off to a fast start. That may be easier said than done.