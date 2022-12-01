Another Freezing Night Ahead Of Slightly Warmer Temperatures

Discussion:

A ridge of high pressure will keep us dry this evening through Friday. Friday evening, the high pressure moves off the east coast and a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday with scattered showers. That front will stall to our south leaving us mostly cloudy, cooler and mainly dry on Sunday. The boundary will shift northward leaving us unsettled through early next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies and freezing temperatures.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase in the evening. Rain will become scattered overnight Friday into early Saturday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through the first half of the day. Highs in the low 60s. Wind will be out of the S/SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Overnight widely scattered showers will kick off an unsettled week ahead.

Drought Monitor Update:

There has been a slight improvement in drought conditions across the Carolinas. Abnormally dry conditions continue for some areas southeast of I-85. Moderate drought conditions continue for a portion of Union, Richmond, Anson and Chesterfield counties.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin