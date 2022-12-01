Dominion Energy Gives Away Food And Toys To Families In Need

GASTONIA, N.C. –Dominion Energy is helping families in need prepare for the holidays.

On Thursday, the company passed out more than 150 45-pound food boxes filled with ham, potatoes, vegetables and other staples to Gastonia families as part of the Good Neighbor Fund.

The boxes also included toys for the kids who may not otherwise have Christmas presents.

Organizers say the employees spend all year raising money and collecting toys to hand out around the holidays.

“They raise money year round, and this is the way we spend the money — helping families here at Christmas,” said Dominion Energy Economic Development & Local Government Manager Julie Roper. “So this is the culmination of the year’s fundraising events. The employees are very excited about this event.”

100-percent of donations to the Good Neighbor Fund go directly to help families in need.