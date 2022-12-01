Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man

1/3 NC License Tag FCE 1974

2/3 Jerry Snider Pic

3/3 2016 GMC Acadia





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974.

Police say Snider’s vehicle was last seen in the area of North Sharon Amity and Central Avenue.

Mr. Snider is a white male, has a bald head with green eyes, is 5’7 and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid green jacket and tan pants.