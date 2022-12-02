WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson.

“He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw.

She also talked about his depression and mental issues that he was dealing with.

Full interview below.

(Press Release) Friday December 2, at 12:38 AM Rowan County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a structure fire with a possible person inside at 520 Mahaffey Dr in Rockwell.

When fire units arrived, they found fire in a manufactured home with flames showing and the person was reported to be at the back of the home.

As firefighters went to the back of the home, the person was found with a firearm and shots were fired. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The suspect is deceased and we are not aware of any other threats to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.