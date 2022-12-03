Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting

1/3 Trevin Ali Brown, Arrested Trevin Ali Brown, Arrested

2/3 Jakeis Zameir Harris, Wanted Jakeis Zameir Harris, Wanted

3/3 Jalen Tremain Crowell, Wanted Jalen Tremain Crowell, Wanted





The Latest:

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.

Harris is currently being held in the Catawba County Jail under no bond.

One person is still wanted in connection to this case. Hickory Police are still searching for 30-year-old Jalen Crowell of Hickory on murder warrants in this case.

Previously (11/18/2022):

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police say that they have arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE.

On November 17th, Granite Falls Police arrested Trevin Brown, 24, for his alleged involvement in the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart.

Hickory Police are searching for Jakeis Harris, 18, and Tremaine Crowell, 30, also in connection to this incident.

Previously (11/5/2022):

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway.

The caller told police two males inside the vehicle were suffering from gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found the driver of the Kia Forte, Eric Rhynhart and the passenger Khalil Rhynhart, injured from gunshot wounds. Eric Rhynhart was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that Eric Rhynhart and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north in the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into their vehicle. Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov