Trial Begins Monday For CMPD Officer Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

CHARLOTTE — Trial begins Monday for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officer Phillip Barker was a rookie on the force back in 2017.

On July 8, 2017, Barker was responding to an accident call when he approached East Morehead and Euclid Avenue. Police say he was driving 100 miles per hour when he hit and killed James Short, a student at CPCC.

In 2019, the city of Charlotte settled the case, paying Short’s family $950,000.

Jury selection begins Monday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.