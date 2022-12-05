Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia.

“As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.

Issac was arrested in 2018 in connection to the murder of gas station attendant in on Memorial Day Weekend. He was with Alontae Cousar that fateful night.

“Little did we know he was trying to use us to take him to the store to try to rob the store,” said Isaac.

The robbery became cold blooded murder. Isaac sat in the car, unaware of what happened.

Cousar and Isaac were each arrested in connection the murder.

Cousar went on to admit to committing the crime as part of a plea deal in 2020.

“We even had the person who shot the gun saying that I was innocent and yet they refused to drop the charges,” said Isaac.

Isaac spent the first 7 months in jail, finally able to make bail on Christmas Eve 2018.

He lost his job, his car and found himself in debt because of his time behind bars.

“After that it was very difficult to find work,” explained Isaac.

Just before his trial, the DA dropped the murder charge down to accessory to commit murder. Which can carry a nearly two decade max sentence.

The trial in November lasted just over a week. Finally, the 32-year-old finally got the not guilty verdict he waited so long for.

“Had it not been for those 12 people who saw what justice was and spoke up for me and said not guilty then I would be on the other side of the prison and you’ll be talking to me in a jumpsuit,” said Isaac.

Isaac believes he was a victim to a flawed system.

“I’d like to find a system that finds justice for victims but that doesn’t just look for opportunities to throw bodies in prison,” he said.