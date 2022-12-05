AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Isolated Showers Late

Rain Likely Tuesday

Warmer through mid-week w/ ongoing rain chances Temps near 70

High pressure will bring back more mild temps and a drier weekend outlook Discussion:

Prepare for an unsettled and warmer week of weather. Patchy fog early will clear by mid-morning. Temps will reach the mid 50s with isolated rain chances possible later today. Temps will fall into the mid-40s with better rain chances Tuesday. A warm front will lift across the area midweek. This will allow warmer air to fill into the region with highs near 70(10-12) degrees above average beginning Wednesday. Even overnight lows will be near if not warmer than our average highs this year in the mid to upper 50s. On and off rain chances through Thursday. A cold front will pass through the area Friday, bringing better rain chances to the area. High pressure fills in this weekend bringing back seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s and a drier outlook for any outdoor plans.