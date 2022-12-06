Edge On The Clock: Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge To Avoid Traffic Ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A police chief in Tampa, Florida has resigned after using her badge to avoid a traffic ticket. There is the body camera video of the incident last month. Former Chief Mary O’Connor was a passenger on a golf cart when a deputy stopped them for driving the cart on a road with no tags. O’Connor said, “Is your camera on? I’m the police chief in Tampa…I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight. Okay?

O’Connor apologized to the deputy and then gave him her business card, and said, “If you ever need anything, call me. Seriously.” The deputy let the pair go without a citation.

Plus, the phenomenon of laziness inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “goblin mode.” Oxford University Press says “goblin mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” This is the first year the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public. Goblin mode beat out its two competitors: metaverse and #IStandWith.

And, the secret’s out! Keke Palmer made a big announcement during her SNL monologue Saturday night. Palmer announced her pregnancy, and revealed her baby bump. She joked how she had been trying to keep her pregnancy discreet, for fear of losing some sponsorship deals, including one with a liquor label.

