Another Foggy Night / Morning Ahead

Discussion:

Not much sunshine is in the forecast. A cold front will swing in on Friday bringing numerous showers to the area starting Thursday PM. Drier conditions build in for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. We will keep our eyes on next week as a stronger cold front could roll through midweek.

Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy drizzle and fog through the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: AM fog. Mostly cloudy skies. Mainly dry day – possibly an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s. * Cold Air Damming could possibly hold strong again Thursday. Numerous rain will roll in Thursday PM.

Friday: Cold front. Mostly cloudy. Numerous AM showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry! Highs in the mid 50s.

Tropics:

– I know, I know. It is not hurricane season anymore, but that doesn’t mean storms cannot form. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic. As of Tuesday, they are giving this a medium 50% chance of tropical formation. IF a Tropical Storm did form, it will be very short lived.

Note: There have been ten named storms form in the Atlantic in December since 1950.

Notes:

– Full Moon tonight at 11:08 PM. This is known as the Cold Moon.

– The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted days 6 and 7 for possible severe weather across the deep south. This is for next week.

Have a great evening

Kaitlin