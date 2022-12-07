Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Layla!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Layla. Layla is 3 years old and spayed. She arrived at the shelter on November 27th and is looking for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Layla or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD Animal Care & Control’s shelter is currently full so they have partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to help empty the shelter by waiving adoption fees when you make a monetary donation to the shelter. CMPD AC&C will also host a clinic at the shelter this Saturday from 8 AM – 10:45 AM giving free rabies shots and microchips. From 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, they will be at Southpark Mall in the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods and the food court with adoptable pets.