Officers Search for Missing K9 in Kings Mountain State Park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Dozens of officers are searching for a K9 bloodhound that ran from his handler around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s office tweeted that “Gunner” is missing in Kings Mountain State Park off Cherokee Road.

The sheriff’s office says Gunner belongs to a law enforcement agency in Virginia. They were training in the park when the dog broke free and ran into woods near the Living History Farm . They say that the dog still has on his harness and a long leash.

They ask that if you see Gunner, don’t approach him and call the sheriff’s office right away.