Cooler & Cloudy Close To The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Numerous showers and fog through the evening. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: AM fog. Cloudy and cool. Scattered light rain throughout the day. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mainly dry and mostly cloudy through the day. Rain chances increase Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Saturday PM / Sunday AM scattered showers. Partly sunny during the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: SUNSHINE!!

Next Week: Watching a strong cold front midweek next week. See notes below on possible severe weather outbreak in the south.

Tropics:

– The National Hurricane Center has decreased the development chances for the area of low pressure in the central Atlantic. Development is unlikely now.

Notes:

– The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted day 6 for possible severe weather across the deep south. This is for Tuesday next week. SPC has put a 30% hatch over northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas – this 30% hatch on day 6 does not happen often. Day 6 SPC 30% outlook has only happened 4 times before since 2015. All of those times have been in April.

Have a great evening