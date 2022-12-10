Brookshire Boulevard To Close for Railroad Repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Blvd, or NC 16, will close Monday for scheduled railroad maintenance.

NCDOT says CSX Railroad Crews will close the road at the railroad crossing near Lawton Road in Northwest Charlotte on Dec. 12 for 24 hours. Crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. that day and last until 7 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Southbound drivers will be detoured from NC 16 to Lawton, Rozzelles Ferry and North Hawkins Roads. Northbound drivers will follow this detour in reverse.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.