CMPD Addresses Concerns About 911 Response Time Amid Staffing Shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re learning more about how staffing shortages are impacting 911 response times in Mecklenburg County.

Some 911 callers have complained about being left on hold for several minutes during an emergency situation.

CMPD says it has been aggressive in trying to combat the issue.

Right now, the department’s call center is short 16 positions of the 126 in the budget.

CMPD says the industry standard is to answer 90 percent of calls in 10 seconds or less.

And historically, it’s been able to meet that standard.

But from November 2021 thru October 2022, CMPD answered only 60 percent of calls in 10 seconds or less.

CMPD says over the last 18 months its taken, “… aggressive efforts to optimize the call flow process and increase staffing to ensure calls are answered quickly…”

Deputy Chief David Robinson addressed City Council on Monday night.

“When you get a call from a constituent saying that they waited on hold, honestly, 5 seconds, or a couple of minutes or whatever it is, it bothers me, I take it personally,” Robinson told Council.

CMPD says it has taken several measures to try to increase staffing, including increasing the hiring bonus to $4,000.

The department says it is interviewing candidates each week, and so far they’ve hired and retained 32 telecommunicators in 2022.

CMPD plans to come back in 90 days with another update for City Council.