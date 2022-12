CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The play of the day making lots of kids’ Christmas a little brighter.

The Sioux City Musketeers hosted their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday.

That’s when fans bring in the cuddly toys and throw them onto the ice after the home team scores a goal.

That goal came less than two minutes after the puck drop.

Hundreds of teddy bears got tossed onto the ice, all to be collected for the local branch of Toys For Tots.