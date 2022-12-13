Wingate University Wraps Up A Successful Fall Sports Season.

WINGATE, NC –

The Bulldogs football team made it through to the Elite 8 capping off a great season. The Ladies volleyball team also made it to the Elite 8 which was the farthest this team had gone in a postseason. As for the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country team, they also had a successful postseason. The men came home with a second place finish in the NCAA’s while the ladies came home twenty third in the nation. All the Bulldogs fan out there should be proud of all the Wingate teams did.