Amazon Donates Supplies And Toys To Local School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon is giving back in a big way to a local school this holiday season.

The e-commerce giant donated $15,000 worth of school supplies, books and toys to students at Paw Creek Elementary School in Northwest Charlotte Thursday.

Some local Amazon workers also read books to the kids to spread Christmas cheer.

Amazon employees said they wanted to do it to give back to their community.

“Any opportunity to try to spread that cheer throughout the community especially during the time of year such as this, where it can be felt and really impactful for everyone throughout, we just love to capitalize on those opportunities as much as possible,” said Stephan Suarez, the general manager at Amazon CLT4.

This is just the latest recognition for the school. Paw Creek Elementary recently made headlines after Danielle Belton was named this year’s CMS Principal of the Year.