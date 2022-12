CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they are responding to Northlake Mall after a reported shooting. Two people have life-threatening injuries according to Medic. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is in custody.

CMPD is in the investigative phase. The situation is stable and there is no active threat. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 15, 2022

